The County Commission is being asked to adopt a “Constitutional County” declaration. I’m a big fan of the U.S. Constitution, so I think it’s great to affirm our commitment to it. It has helped the United States to prosper and become a model for other democracies around the world. However, I don’t think that is what this proposal is all about.
In 1787, the Constitution was established in order to address the chaos that existed under the Articles of Confederation, which allowed each state to make up its own rules without a coordinated federal government. Under the Constitution each state, both the original ones and those joining later, has its own constitution in accordance with the federal document. The U.S. Constitution is the “supreme law of the land” and guides the relationships between national and state governments and the people they serve.
In short, our county and our state are already bound by the U.S. Constitution. In fact, federal, state and local officials take an oath to abide by the Constitution and the laws that flow from it. So the Constitutional County concept and a related Constitutional Sheriff proposal are, at best, redundant.
The specifics of this proposal present much greater problems. Proponents seem to want County Commissioners to take over judicial authority of interpreting and applying the Constitution and laws in order to address their specific concerns. That is, of course, not the Commission’s job.
We have over 230 years of history in developing and adapting our government to meet our needs in a changing world. Our founding fathers couldn’t foresee the ramifications of modern technology, scientific understanding, and social change, but they allowed for representative government, amendments, and independent courts to set our course.
Having counties take over the executive, legislative and judicial roles set out in state and federal constitutions can only lead to chaos, especially if elected leaders try to satisfy the demands of local or regional interest groups. Some people believe income taxes are unconstitutional or that people have the right to say anything they want in any setting. Others believe they have a right to enter state and federal buildings any time they want. Some believe federal or state vaccine mandates are needed, while other see them as unconstitutional. The list of contentious issues goes on and on. That’s why we need the Constitution. It allows elected representatives to make our laws and independent courts, selected by our elected representatives, to interpret them.
Changing laws, and especially the Constitution, can be a long and difficult process, as we’ve seen throughout our nation’s history. But, whether you or I agree with a particular position, there are ways to proceed in accordance with the Constitution and established law. We can’t just pick which laws we want to follow under our own interpretation. That approach didn’t work in 1776, and it won’t work now.
If proponents of a “constitutional county” are truly supportive of the Constitution, they need to respect and follow the path it lays out. They should not try to put local officials in a position beyond the scope of their office. That’s not fair to our officials, nor to the people who elected them, and it will undermine the value of our Constitution.
Mark Bogart
Baker City
