There are two items of proposed legislation, one federal and one state, which are bad and should find their way to the nearest trash can, not into law.
First, the bad proposed federal item is the River Democracy Act, sadly initiated by our Oregon Senators Wyden and Merkley. Thankfully it is opposed by U.S. Representative Cliff Bentz and our state Senator Findley and Representative Owens. The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association also opposes it, along with industry groups and several Eastern Oregon county commissions. The proposed bill would add some 4,700 miles of streams for protection like those already under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and would change buffers from ¼ mile to ½ mile wide along each bank, i.e., total width of 1 mile. The process for adding this additional stream mileage was that anyone could recommend their favorite stream or part thereof. Some of these could be very small waterways with only seasonal or ephemeral flow or even dry gulches. With the buffers, some 3 million acres of land would be added for protection but what that protection level means is questionable. Agencies would be required to develop extensive management plans for the additional areas. This appears to be another means of land grab/control and I question where it will end. Will the next step be “taking” all watershed areas in the name of stream protection but really more related to water control? This is dangerous because all land surface is watershed. It appears this might be a control strategy similar to WOTUS.
Second, the bad proposed state item is Initiative Petition (IP)-13, Abuse, Neglect, and Assault Exception Modification and Improvement Act. It’s basically a vegan measure to put stock growers (ranchers and farmers) out of business and end hunting, fishing, and similar activities that are significant in our Eastern Oregon lifestyles and livelihoods. Under this measure a person could only kill an animal in self-defense. An animal could only be butchered and used for food if it died of old age. Wouldn’t that make for a nice, tender steak? Animals could not be used in rodeos or similar exhibitions. Control of vermin and pests would not be allowed. This Initiative Petition failed to get on the ballot in 2021 from lack of petition signatures but no one thinks it will go away and it is not unique to Oregon. Colorado faced a similar measure in 2021. One would think this proposal is so crazy it would never be on the ballot or passed but we need to be on our guard.
These proposed measures are available online and I strongly encourage everyone to become knowledgeable of their details, oppose them, and tell our elected politicians to oppose them.
Jim Carnahan
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.