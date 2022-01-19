On the warmer days this time of year the street gutters should be running like rivers carrying snowmelt out of the neighborhoods and towards the Powder River. The engineers who first laid out the streets of Baker City did so with water drainage in mind. A good example of the city’s drainage system exists in the area of Spring Garden Avenue, East Street, Clark Street, and Auburn Avenue. All snowmelt on these streets drains down the gutters to Auburn Avenue and then west down Auburn Avenue toward the river. The deep ruts at Clark Street and Auburn Avenue are there as part of the drainage system.
The drainage system works perfectly unless snow is piled in the gutters. This year, the city snowplows came through and pushed two feet of snow and ice into the gutters, then it all melted a little then refroze. That is why we are already seeing a large amount of water at the Auburn Avenue/Clark Street intersection. The large snow berms create ice dams preventing drainage of the melting snow.
As long as there is snow and ice in the gutters the melt water goes nowhere except, eventually, the basements of residents.
It doesn’t look like the city is going to come through and solve the problem by removing the snow berms created by city snowplows. Residents along these flooded streets are going to have to solve the problem themselves by clearing the snow and ice from the gutters in front of their houses. Get that water moving or expect it in your basements soon.
Brian Addison
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.