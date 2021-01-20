I support our new Congressman, Cliff Bentz
I am writing in support of Congressman Cliff Bentz. I have known him for many years. He is a decent, honest, hard-working person who has successfully represented our District in Oregon for many years and will continue to do so as our representative in Congress. He has my total support. In response to the letters from Mr. Meis, Mr. Reindl and Mr. Cimon, I must fall back on my Southern heritage. Anyone from the South will know what this truly means, “Bless their hearts.”
Brenda Holly
Baker City
