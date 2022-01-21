Rep. Clifford Bentz says the 2020 election was fraudulent. He cites information written in the Federalist that a group of people with money to do so, donated funds to the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
First, The Center for Tech and Civic Life is an organization of and for election workers across the country. If offers courses for how to conduct safe and secure elections. Anyone can go into their website and check out the courses they offer for election workers. I recommend doing that before accepting Mr. Bentz’s word that the CTCL acted to influence people to vote a certain way or for election workers to swing the election one way or another.
Next, I found an article from another organization that calls itself 2022 Influence Watch that has information about what the CTCL has done. If the information is correct, it is specific as to where funding went to electoral offices around the country. I did not see any proof in their article that proves that the CTCL is in any way partisan. I question the assertion in the 2022 Influence Watch article that names the CTCL as a “left-wing” group.
I disagree with Mr. Bentz. One, the Federalist is a mouthpiece for the Republican party. It is not in any way a non-partisan publication. Two, I find it illogical to infer that the Center for Tech and Civic Life turned the election in favor of President Biden. The Center’s aim is to provide information to election workers about doing their job fairly and effectively. It is not logical to say that President Trump lost just because of the training given. Anyone can check the content of the training to discern whether it favored any candidate.
My conclusions are: Giving a person or group a name, such as “left-wing” or “right-wing” does not provide the validity or non-validity of that person or group. “Correlation does not equal causation” is still the case in any logical argument. I would also infer that Mr. Bentz believes that any election is fraudulent in which his candidate is not the victor.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
