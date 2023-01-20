About 15 months ago I made a trip to the Northwest, stopping in motels in Moscow, Lewiston, Walla Walla, then camping a night at Anthony Lake. Moscow was nice but too expensive. My only income the past 8+ years has been Social Security. An old friend of mine in Boise suggested I look at Baker. I was intrigued by how friendly and decent people were here, and I contacted a Realtor. I came back in October to see available homes, leaving with an accepted offer for a small old home on Church Street. Just after Christmas I moved in some of my personal things.

Since then I have mostly lived at my defunct business in Salt Lake. I rented this space for 45 years. I came back last February with a U-Haul truck full of the remainder of my personal belongings. My President’s Day bus back to Salt Lake didn’t come and I-84 was closed in both directions. I got the bus the next day and caught omicron in the unventilated space. I am very healthy and only had one day feeling horrible.

