I have read with interest the several recent letters to the editor in the Herald regarding “constitutional county” and “county supremacy” issues. They are interesting in their approaches and in their depth of analysis of the issue. Both sides cite the Constitution. When I was in school (admittedly a long time ago), we were taught to bolster our positions with factual information, speak with as much certainty as the facts allowed, and be passionate.
The folks advocating for Baker County United (BCU) speak with great passion. They are, however, either not aware of the facts of history, or choose to manipulate them for an ideological belief. The Articles of Confederation were discarded by the Founders for very good reasons ... namely that they did not work and the newly formed country was failing. Under the Articles each state made its own laws and rules regarding taxes, tariffs, slavery, etc., without the critical coordination of a federal government. The term Balkanization was not yet coined but they knew what they were talking about when the Articles were discarded for our current Constitution. By the 1860s, continuing “local supremacy” issues, including whether or not slavery should continue or be left for each state to decide, resulted in the most traumatic and deadly four years of strife in our history.
We know we have a Constitution and the commissioners have already taken an oath to support and defend it ... BCU’s efforts are at best redundant, and at worst play into the hands of a small extremist fringe.
I encourage the Baker County Commission to look at the lessons of history and reject this latest attempt to discard our Constitution. It has served us well for more than 200 years. Whenever it needed to be revised, a long and considered process was laid out and followed to change it. That process, including the part about the courts being the arbiters and interpreters of the Constitution’s intent, is what we should be committed to ... not an extremist and skewed view of our country.
Dave Hunsaker
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.