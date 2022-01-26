First of all, I like trains and I like train horns. I cannot for the life of me see what possible benefit will be reaped by instituting a quiet zone. I have never lived more than 1/4 mile away from the tracks and personally have never been put out or traumatized by the sound. Locals who like the sound and want it to continue need to respectfully contact City Council members and voice their opinion. The group who are pushing for the quiet zone have been far more vocal than those in opposition, so far. I can’t help feeling that if the quiet zone is implemented that it will only be the beginning. What’s next? Police, fire, ambulance sirens? The noon chimes? AMBER alerts?
Has any thought been given to a partial quiet zone where trains would not sound their horns at night? Or lower decibel Wayside horns triggered by a train’s approach? As for the argument I have heard that silencing the horns will kickstart the development of new housing and workers will come flooding in for jobs, I say, Who are you kidding? The population of Baker City has already increased and virtually every business in town is trying to hire help. This is a situation that deserves clear, level-headed discussion between both groups with neither flying off the handle and making the whole thing worse for everyone.
Mark Alderson
Baker City
