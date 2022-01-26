The quiet zone is all about public safety, livability and self sufficiency — three stated goals of the Baker City Council.
We know that horns are sounded at highly hazardous decibel levels.
Highly hazardous.
We know that horns disrupt students, workers, visitors and many of our citizens in their homes.
We know that a quiet zone makes all railroad crossings within the zone SAFER than train horns alone.
We know that conductors can always sound their horn if they see any danger on the tracks.
So a quiet zone makes roads and sidewalks safer, workplaces safer, classrooms and playgrounds safer, visitor lodging and sidewalk dining more enjoyable and neighborhoods both safer and more livable. It will enhance property values and therefore improve the housing market.
The Baker City citizens that have been working on this project with city staff for the past three years are committed to fundraise the costs associated with this public safety measure. That fundraising/self-sufficiency is dependent on the council supporting the nexts steps in establishing the quiet zone.
In addition to public safety, livability and self sufficiency, this is a tremendous economic development issue.
Over 50 business entities — in addition to the Baker 5J School District which first voiced their support for the quiet zone in 2019 when Superintendent Witty appealed to the City Council for support — signed on to the quiet zone proposal to illustrate how strongly they support this effort.
This isn’t controversial, it isn’t political — it is simply common sense because it will make Baker City safer and more liveable for everyone.
These employers, and the Baker City citizens behind them, believe that improved safety and greater livability will positively affect their bottom line, their customer satisfaction, the working conditions for their staff, the safety of their kids and their own good night’s sleep.
Baker 5J Schools, Baker Charter School, the YMCA and the more than 50 local businesses (in addition to all the citizens of Baker City that signed the petition) deserve recognition, respect, and our appreciation for “sticking their necks out” and supporting this appeal to council.
Twenty years ago, Chuck Phegley brought this issue forward while serving on our City Council. He believed in the benefits that the quiet zone could bring to Baker City and led a coalition of conservative, community-minded citizens to explore the options. I believe we honor Mr. Phegley, and his foresight, by supporting the plan for a Baker City quiet zone.
Beverly Calder
Baker City
