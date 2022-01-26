“Render unto Caesar ...” What does that oft quoted passage mean?
“Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s; and to God, the things that are God’s.” Christians have traditionally interpreted the famous passage to mean that Jesus endorsed paying taxes.
(See the lecture “Render Unto Caesar: A Most Misunderstood New Testament Passage” presented March 13, 2010, at the Ludwig von Mises Institute. https://mises.org/wire/render-unto-caesar-most-misunderstood-new-testament-passage)
Waking in the wee hours of the morning a thought came to me, what if the “Render unto Caesar” statement was really intended to reminded us we are a duality? That we are a combination of the physical world and the spiritual. While our spirit finds solace in the contemplation of God and our place in His universe, the physical requires stepping out of our internal chapel to function in the crowded world our bodies occupy.
There are times where our physical courses intersect. Science tells us “two objects cannot occupy the same point at the same time.” Traffic accidents or collisions on a dance floor illustrate the concept. But what about collisions between different belief systems, or ideologies? Words have substance that can directly impact a person. Caution is necessary, nothing good comes from starting with an insult. This can lead to the cross-over from the spiritual (words) to the physical: from an insult to a punch in the nose. That punch is “Rendering to Caesar” in the strongest sense of the concept.
Likewise, God did not give us our physical life to be subjects to oppressors or tyrants. Now, daily, we see more enslavement of the American people by public servants at all levels of government. It seems a Caesar complex comes with the job. This continues with the blessing of subversives moving into our community. It will stand as the new order, rooted in the silence of clergy and citizenry who should be speaking out loudly at every opportunity.
News article: “A slide presentation with an invitation to join the QSA Club was presented to all 4th and 5th graders at Raleigh Hills Elementary School in Beaverton School District.” https://www.northwestobserver.com/index.php? ArticleId=1970
The above cited article demonstrates just how far schools are willing to go to compromise our children without the knowledge or consent of parents. The initials QSA reportedly stand for “Queer Straight Alliance.” Those are three words that should not be introduced to 10- to 12-year-old children in any school in America. Despite the smut seen in all media forms, parents must have the final say regarding their children’s exposure to adult themes in the schools.
Is everyone else as outraged as I regarding the reported sexual perversion of our young children in Oregon schools? This one topic demands we stand up immediately and tell the school boards it will not be tolerated in our schools. Further, we need to have all district attorneys address this question, “Why are there no criminal charges filed against these purveyors of filth in schools across our counties and state?” We are entitled to a clear and definitive answer. There can be no excuse and no delay in removing the perverts who are compromising parental and church teachings while sexualizing children, destroying their innocence and attacking their understanding of moral behavior.
If we are resolute as a community we must be visible and heard every day if necessary. Our failure to speak out convinces our enemies that if they keep up their efforts they will win and our children will be lost to us. It only takes a year or two to destroy a community’s culture. Look at what has happened with the vax, the masks and our freedoms.
The fight is on or it is over, lost before your eyes. God Bless America and God give us strength.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.