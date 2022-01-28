I would like to respond to recent opinions in the Baker City Herald about the group Baker County United and their intentions. This is a loosely formed group of concerned citizens. At the beginning of the school year, with continued masking and the threat of forced vaccinations, many groups formed on social media. Baker County United was an idea to try to put an element of public in-person interaction to the discussion on the internet.
This group was organized in much the same way as a barbecue or block party. Earlier, Jayson Jacoby asked for official comment from the group. No one felt qualified to speak for the group, as there is really no defined positions of elected representation. I only respond as an attendee of meetings and have been identified personally as the past coordinator of Oath Keepers and a past candidate for County Commissioner.
I would like to respond to the Jan. 14 editorial where the editor questioned the use of the word mandate. I personally feel that a rule put forth by an appointed agency bypassing the legislative process does indeed constitute a mandate, where in the only authority it possesses is its ability to influence the individual’s decision to comply.
In the Jan. 12 work session, Commissioner Nichols stated that the mandates fall under the supremacy clause. My understanding, echoed by the recent opinion of the Supreme Court, is that the supremacy clause is pursuant to the delegated powers set forth by Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. As a result of the ideas and proposals put forth by the group, a community wide discussion has developed concerning jurisdiction.
I wholeheartedly agree with Jayson’s summation that if the Commissioners do not intend to enforce these mandates, that they should remove mention of them from their meeting announcements. Common sense suggests that each level of government represents defined jurisdiction. If the County Commissioners do not possess authority inside their own chamber, then I question what authority and what reason do we have as citizens to support their expense of $400,000 to the county budget. That consideration coupled with the lack of in-person schooling and continued draconian rules enforced on our youth, many parents joined the large number teaching their children at home. County emergency responders were facing termination for exercising what should have been a government protected freedom to make their own medical choices. It was reported that up to half the response teams intended to refuse to be vaccinated. This would have left the county without those services altogether. This escalated to where the county commissioners declared an official state of emergency, which only served to further erode the jurisdictional authority of the commissioners over matters of health, safety and well-being of the citizens of the county.
I am not in a habit of paying for services that are not being rendered and I personally suggested that citizens withhold their property taxes at least temporarily and the majority of the group agreed. I don’t know how many residents actually did suspend their property tax payments, but apparently it was enough to send the message to those in authority to grant religious exemptions and at least our emergency services were spared. Shortly after, BCU encouraged everyone to resume payment of their property taxes.
This message was clear throughout. The website, the emails, the coordination for this effort had a common goal to preserve the rights of the people. It was a shining example of what government by the people, of the people, and for the people is about. We encourage and at times pressure all of our elected body in local government to stand by the citizens in preserving and securing those rights. After all that is the very reason that governments are instituted.
Members of the community have publicly labeled BCU and its efforts as radical and extreme. I think we should revisit the ideas of radicalism, isn’t the nanny state response by appointed agencies to a virus with a 99% survival rate considered extreme and radical? Please join with your friends and neighbors as we hold public debate concerning the rule of law and its correct application. Guaranteeing that our federal and state constitutions are adhered to.
Kody Justus
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.