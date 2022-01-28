I was so thankful that the quiet zone issue passed at City Council Tuesday night, Jan. 25. There is no reason for this to go to a ballot since no taxes would be needed to pay for this project. The ballot and public voting is only needed when you are electing people to represent you and when you will be impacted financially by new taxes. Neither of those apply to the quiet zone issue.
The quiet zone will create safer crossing situations in the city and eliminate noise that has a detrimental health impact on many of us.
With local community minded volunteers putting forth the effort to raise these funds I am hard put to understand why anyone would be against this project. For those who love the sound of the train, the trains aren’t going away, neither is the clickity clack on the rails or the horns in the distance, just the horns in the city. Congratulations to city councilors who care about our health and safety and showed it when they voted yes on the quiet zone. And thank you to the volunteers who are willing to raise the funds to pay for this project.
Join me in support of the quiet zone.
Lynette Perry
Baker City
