As a young person in the 1950 era, I clearly remember many veterans from the last World War speaking of the hardships and death encountered, the common tasks shared, and the pride of freedom that they fought to keep. That America was decisive and true in assisting the world against tyranny.
The citizens of America held these men and women in high esteem while trusting their sage comments and advice on domestic troubles in the country to which they returned. Freedom, faith, and a united citizenry were common.
In 2022, where are the people who defend the freedoms which are so important to the sustainability of our country and state? Well, I see them nearly every week. They do not berate others who disagree with their opinions or to the actions they initiate to uphold our US Constitution, Oregon’s Constitution, or the God-given rights of individuals.
I have heard concerns from many citizens who have been negatively impacted by COVID mandates. Businesses closed, jobs lost, financially ruined families, and those whose health has been damaged by the shot are a few of these negative outcomes caused by this unjust, mandate-driven administration.
Who today would risk taking on an all-powerful government when health agencies thereof, the media, and technology firms all say everything is fine, trust us, and continue to take boosters? So, who will push back on perceived or real tyranny?
Baker County United (BCU) is a solid organization consisting of well-intentioned, freedom aware, and loyal Americans. These young and older members are critical thinkers concerned for their neighbors’ well-being. Many, if not most, are Baker County business owners, concerned parents protecting their children, and other professionals who are at risk from the mandates.
There are those who most recently have derided BCU as a demanding, out-of-control, small group of alt-right activists. Nothing could be further from reality. Some individual comments indicate a wonder of who these BCU people are. I suggest they might attend BCU meetings to get the basic truth. BCU members have been passionate but orderly in presenting their comments to the County Commissioners in past meetings. Unfortunately, the only outburst/disruption came from a person by the name of Gary Dielman who was taken out of a meeting by our good sheriff, Travis Ash.
The constitutional proposal by BCU to the commissioners is simply a request to honor the specific rights established in our founding documents, because our Governor Brown is breaking away from protecting these rights through mandates.
The questions are:
If constitutional rights are limited or taken, do we as citizens just roll over and let it happen? What actions are reasonable to protest? Or, if we do nothing by trusting this government, what happens next time when more freedoms are restricted or taken?
We must know that when lower government levels (counties) are asked for protections from higher government levels (state), the County is asked to simply enforce the constitution. By stating “we already have a constitution” when that document is being broken by government agencies or mandates, means the freedoms have no meaning if not adhered to or enforced by the highest elected official of our County — the Sheriff.
Our Constitutional founding fathers did not trust big government or rule by majority, and this is the reason lower elected government entities established rights to protect the people against state and federal bullying.
Now, there are individuals who are adamant in believing that masks are a surefire way of stopping the spread of delta or omicron, even though it is now the medical consensus that these viruses are now endemic and are here to stay until herd immunity is attained. For those who wish to continue to wear masks go for it. Just do not mandate them for those who decline to wear them. If they truly work for the wearer, then one should not worry about those who decline.
Baker County United is a service organization that listens to the concerns of County residents and bases its actions on providing an outlet for those who are overwhelmed by the occurrences of the past two years.
Finally, “We The People” have the opportunity to change the direction of Oregon in the upcoming 2022 elections. Since many candidates for governor have not been invited to our county, Baker County United at their expense and considerable time involvement, has taken action to insure our citizens can meet those individual candidates by hosting events since last year.
This is a viable organization and we invite all citizens to attend meetings and join us in continuing to support the important issues encountered within Baker County. For years I sat back trusting those that I voted for would do right by the citizens. But, it did not work out that way. If we want the Oregon that we used to know and our country stabilized with sustainable freedoms, you, I, and everyone must do something in our small way to insure freedoms and rights of future generations.
Dan Johnson
Halfway
