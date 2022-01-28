Fake news. We have all heard the saying and have seen it. My first experience with fake news was in the mid-90s when I saw a girl being abducted. I called 911 and was on the phone with the operator until the man was caught. When the article was written in the newspaper about the incident, I couldn’t believe how wrong almost every detail was; from that moment on I decided I would do my own research about what I read.
The most recent lies I have read are about Baker County United (BCU), not from a journalist, but in the letter to the editor column. BCU is made up of “you.” Grandmothers, grandfathers, moms, dads, business owners, blue collar workers, stay-at-home moms, people from every walk of life. We are the “you” who love our families and care for our community. The “you” who believe the Constitution is the solid foundation this country was built upon, not a document that can change with the shifting sand of current culture. We are the “you” who are frustrated with what the future holds for our children and grandchildren if someone doesn’t stand up for their rights, for freedom and liberty.
We believe those in Baker County are smart enough to hear from all doctors, not just those following an agenda. We believe that you are smart enough to hear from all the scientists, not just those that agree with the current administration. We believe you should have a voice and we are willing to listen to yours.
Break through the lies and find out for yourself who we are. Come to our meetings, listen, talk with us, find out who we are. If we are a good fit, join us in our stand to protect the gift we were given, the United States of America.
Nanci Klein
Baker City
