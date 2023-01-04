Hypocrisy is the kindest word I can think of to describe the political left. Maybe they all suffer from cognitive dissonance because what they do doesn’t make logical sense. The latest example is Governor Kate Brown’s commuting death penalties for 17 Oregon murderers. She seems so proud of herself that she has stopped the potential executions. Her predecessor, John Kitzhaber, demonstrated the same attitude toward capital punishment and, reportedly, got teary eyed when considering it. Opposition to executing convicted murderers is common to liberals.
Why don’t we see, from these liberals, a similar consideration toward protecting unborn babies? Governor Brown, and the Democrat party, clearly favor abortion. They can use whatever terms they want — a woman’s right to choose, personal health decisions, personal freedom — but abortion is the killing of unborn babies. Why is there no concern for protecting the most innocent of the innocents, young lives who have not even had the opportunity to experience life outside the womb? An unborn child is not just a mass of cells; each little one has a heartbeat, is developing a brain, and can feel pain at 5 to 6 weeks of development. The Bible explains (Psalms 139) that God knots us together in the womb. The developing baby is a person, just a very small, delicate person, and one who should be protected. The liberals work to save the lives of murderers (against the opinion of Oregon voters who approve of capital punishment) but then work to murder innocent babies. Lacking any semblance of logic, opposing execution of murderers but murdering babies, can only be explained as insanity.
Jim Carnahan
Baker City
