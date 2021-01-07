Government is threatened by 2020 election fraud
Our government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is in danger of perishing due to election fraud of 2020.
I am an American citizen, before all else, and believe in the Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. The preamble to the Constitution states “We the people of the United States ... do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Abraham Lincoln wrote “Government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this earth.”
Now our government is, indeed, in danger of “perishing.” The right for “a fair and free election” has been denied “we the people” in the 2020 federal election for president of the United States and other offices.
Given the above, I thought it was my responsibility to search out information on what is known about the election of 2020. I found a comprehensive summation, “The Navarro Report.” In the summation of the findings, “The Navarro Report” states “the weight of evidence and patterns of irregularities are such that it is irresponsible for anyone — especially the mainstream media — to claim that there is “no evidence” of fraud or irregularities.” Further, it states that “the ballots in question because of identified election irregularities are more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots to be ruled illegal.”
Given the failure of the government, both state and federal, it is necessary for us to communicate to our congressmen to do their due diligence and address the wrong perpetrated on the American people. If voter fraud isn’t addressed now “this nation runs the real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election” is noted by “The Navarro Report” and confirms my view of this.
If “we the People” don’t exhort our government representatives to address this, who will?
Karen Cloudt
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.