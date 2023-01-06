Those traveling on I-84 these days probably gasp if they have the unfortunate task of refueling in our community. They paid up to a dollar per gallon more for regular unleaded gasoline than in the Hermiston/Pendleton or Ontario areas on Jan. 3. All small-time fuelers in our area today are 30-50 cents less —North Powder, Halfway, Farewell Bend. These most remote sites should be, if anything, higher due to lower volume sales! Those travelers mentioned above can simply move on with their wounded pocketbook; you and I cannot.
So what to do? City and County governments are pretty much powerless to address this situation. The Oregon Deptment of Justice Consumer Divison, however, is not. This link — http://justice.oregon.gov/consumercomplaints/ — will display an online form for consumers to fill out and submit. The fields of the form don’t fit perfectly for this situation. For example, when the field asks for the business name, I put “all fueling stations citywide”. Side note — there is one station in town that is not price gouging, thanks be to him.
If a flurry of submitted forms from Baker City arrive at the DOJ, I suspect somebody will begin to ask questions.
Enough is enough.
Bill Mitchell
Baker City
