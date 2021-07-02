Remember the Constitution on the Fourth of July
What does the word “constitution” mean and what does it stand for? In the Webster’s New World Dictionary Third College Edition it teaches us that it is the system of fundamental laws and principles of a government, state, society, corporation, etc., written or unwritten. I do not like that word, “unwritten.” But our Constitution is a document or set of documents in which these laws and principles are written down. And our forefathers gave up their fortunes and families and their lives to give us our Constitution written down.
For example, the Second Amendment. “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people (did this say government? No) to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed on” — in other words, fail to observe the terms of. The right to bear arms was one of the first ten amendments to the Constitution. The Bill of Rights were ratified Dec. 15, 1791.
All the amendments to our Constitution after that are nothing but absolute insanity to me and that is why we have so many lawyers today making fortunes because of so many amendments that we are not meant to understand. Now, there are good lawyers as well as bad. Jesus Christ expressed his thoughts of bad lawyers. Luke 11:46 reads, “Woe unto you also ye lawyers! For your lade men with burdens grievous to be borne.” Luke 11:52 reads: “Woe unto you lawyers! For ye have taken away the key of knowledge: Ye entered not in yourselfs and them that were entering in ye hindered or forbade for entrance to and acquirement of knowledge.” Read Malachi 2:1 through 8.
Our Constitution is written by men chosen by God. When I was entering into the United States Marine Corps I swore to defend the Constitution of the people of the USA, period. The moral foundation of the Constitution is in the Declaration of Independence and its principle of equal rights. Under the Constitution, government was to be limited to protecting those rights.
This Fourth of July, buy an American flag and fly it on the front of your house and leave it there until the true Jesus Chris returns with his eternal government.
Gary W. Robinson
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.