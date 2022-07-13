This past weekend of July 8-10 saw a return of the motorcycles to Baker City. What a great weekend it was. We all thought the Baker Biker Rally would not come to visit but due to the exhaustive efforts of Brandy and her crew at Shameless Tees and a massive community participation and support — the event went off as planned and was a rousing success.
With a limited window in time to bring all the moving parts together, everyone who added their support and encouragement can take a portion of the credit for returning this event to the calendar. Those who have added other such events to our list of community attractions will respect the speed with which this grand event came together. There was no sense of confusion on the streets, just a general happy response from everyone we talked to. The weather was as close to perfect as could be and high spirits were obvious by the smiles and friendly greetings exchanged.
The list of names is too extensive for me to include here but one name was heard more than once. Greg was a dynamo of good cheer and many did mention him by name. I know he is a decent, humble guy but he too, deserves a hearty “thank you.” So let us show our appreciation to all the workers, vendors and guests that made this weekend so much fun. All we need to do is be sure our locally organized and operated event remains on the calendar for years to come. We have proven we, as a community, can stage a winner!
Penny Rienks
Baker City
