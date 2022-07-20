On July 12 the Baker City Council decided to ask city voters, by way of a ballot measure, to ban the production and therapeutic use of psilocybin, “magic mushrooms.” City staffers are to prepare an ordinance and a title for the ballot measure.
This is the exact process the city council was following for the Quiet Zone issue, send the issue to the citizens for a vote. But on April 12 the city council reversed that decision, to involve the public, following a motion from appointed city council member Dean Guyer.
If “magic mushrooms” can make the Nov. 8 ballot, then the city voters should also get to make their voices heard about the train horn. Both of these issues have already been decided in the past. A majority of Baker County voters, almost 64%, opposed Measure 109 (psilocybin production and use) in November 2020.
Sure the train horn was voted on by Baker City voters back in 2002. That was a long time ago. Things have changed in Baker City since then, or maybe not. Why are certain city council members afraid to involve the voters again?
The city council needs to reverse their decision to involve voters about the ban on psilocybin this Nov. 8, or re-reverse the decision to block city voters from voting on the train horn.
Roger LeMaster
Baker City
