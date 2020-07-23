America has claimed land by right of conquest
A recent letter to the editor quoted that America had “taken no land in its victory.” Following the Mexican War of 1848 the U.S. took, by right of conquest, California, Nevada and Utah, most of New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming.
Steve Smith
Baker City
