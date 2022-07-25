Can anyone imagine the devastation that a quiet zone and the medical and therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms will wreak? Picture naked people running and screaming, arms flailing, straight into an oncoming train!

Yessiree, you ain’t a gonna fool us here in old Baker City with your radical nonsense and high falooten facts and science. You can just take all that there “quiet zones, healthier, safer, quality of life” crapola and shove it! Our children, teachers, old and sick people been listening to them train horns long before you libtards stuck your radical noses in it.

Bear1911
Mike, I know you were trying to be entertaining with your post. But seriously, you are a prime candidate for some good bud or mushrooms. I think it would make you "more normal" if that is possible. And FYI, Biden does suck.

