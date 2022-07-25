Can anyone imagine the devastation that a quiet zone and the medical and therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms will wreak? Picture naked people running and screaming, arms flailing, straight into an oncoming train!
Yessiree, you ain’t a gonna fool us here in old Baker City with your radical nonsense and high falooten facts and science. You can just take all that there “quiet zones, healthier, safer, quality of life” crapola and shove it! Our children, teachers, old and sick people been listening to them train horns long before you libtards stuck your radical noses in it.
First you wanted us to believe maryjuwana could be used for medicine, now it’s mushrooms!
Them there shellshocked and injured veterans already have pills. They don’t need no dope. Ain’t no so-called doctors or shrinks gonna tell me dope is gonna prevent suicides or help addicted people that’s just crazy talk! Dope is dope. ... no matter how much they wanna lie about all the fancy research and claims of good things. Yeah sure, just like pot was supposed to help cancer patients, eating disorders and chronic pain. I ain’t no fool. I’m a gonna go to the liquor store cause I need another bottle. ... mighten help me forget about the idjuts what wanna bring drugs into our city. The whole damned sordid affair is Biden’s fault.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
(1) comment
Mike, I know you were trying to be entertaining with your post. But seriously, you are a prime candidate for some good bud or mushrooms. I think it would make you "more normal" if that is possible. And FYI, Biden does suck.
