Juneteenth is fine, but don’t need another federal day off
I’m OK with celebrating Juneteenth. But as someone who enjoys history, particularly the Civil War period, it seems like there are better days to celebrate the end of slavery. As one example, why not the date of passing the 13th Amendment that provided freedom for all slaves, not just slaves in the Confederacy? The Emancipation Proclamation, although a vital piece of American history, has always seemed ironic to me in that it intended to free slaves in the southern states where Abraham Lincoln had essentially no political power but didn’t address slavery in the states where he was president.
My gripe about Juneteenth has nothing to do with history. My gripe is about the present and future, that it gives us federal employees another paid holiday that we don’t need. We already had 10 paid holidays and that is extremely generous as anyone in the workforce knows. Agriculture is the biggest factor of Baker County’s economy but how many paid holidays do farmers and ranchers enjoy? If the politicians think Juneteenth is worthy of holiday status, why not trade it for one of the existing holidays such as Columbus Day which has become increasingly unpopular? They should leave the number of paid holidays at 10, that’s plenty!
When I found out about the 11th paid holiday, I immediately emailed Senators Wyden and Merkley, and Representative Bentz to complain and suggest the Columbus Day trade. I have had no response from any of them to date. (The opinions expressed are strictly my own. I am not a spokesperson for the federal government.)
Jim Carnahan
Baker City
