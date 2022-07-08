An open letter to all our neighbors: My wife and I walked our precinct in the run-up to the May 17 primary election. We were able to contact over 100 voters. My explanation for coming to their door was that in all the years I had lived here I had never had one precinct committee person visit our home. Never. I told them that if I was elected they would see me again. June 21 I was certified by the County Clerk as being elected a GOP Central Committee PCP. I want to thank all of you who voted for me. I look forward to living up to my promise to you.
The PCP is the least known part of the political party system. When we speak of the “tree of liberty” it may be helpful to visualize it as a mighty tree wrapped in the protective bark of the Constitution and Bill Of Rights. This tree is rooted in the nurturing soil of our population. We, the PCPs, are the tiny roots that feed into the larger roots, carrying the wishes of the people upward, into the heart of the political structure to the elected. Those elected to office are employees of the people. They are charged with administrating and operating the government in accordance and within the restrictions of the Constitution. Their oath of office so declares. I gave my oath to “defend and protect” at 17, upon entering military service. That oath remains active to this day.
Unlike other systems of governance, where the top dictates to the masses, we as a Constitutional Republic are driven by the will of the people. You, the people count on us, as your local direct connection, to carry your message forward. Washington, D.C., may be out of reach but locally your county should never be oblivious to the thoughts and direction of our citizens. That is where the PCPs come into the picture. As members of the Central Committee we should be as close to you as next door, eager to engage in conversation with you. While both major parties have Central Committees it would be hard to prove it as they seem to be hiding in plain sight. The local GOP is notorious for having closed meetings with only selected individual PCPs being advised of the meetings. This in contravention of ORS 248.012. For a overview of your local CC’s operational requirements, look up ORS 248.012 through ORS 248.045. This can give you a sense of the law as it applies to the operation of the Central Committees under specific Oregon law.
Living up to the promise I made during my campaign, I as your representative PCP intend to be available to you. In gratitude for the confidence of your vote and to reaffirm my commitment, I plan to schedule periodic meetings in public locations where we can meet and talk. I will support the Republican platform and the Constitutional path we must follow. We can gather to discuss the issues that bother you the most. Together we will seek a way to carry forward our community’s collective vision to restore America. We must remind our elected employees that we, the people, are the heart and soul of our government.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
