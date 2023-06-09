Dear Senator Findley:

You are quoted in the June 3rd Baker City Herald saying “I’m working all day long." This is an interesting idea as you have not attended a floor session or voted in the Oregon Legislature for over a month while it has been in session. One key aspect of your job as a legislator in a representative democracy is voting. Your proposition that you are "working" is like a teacher saying “I have been working, I just don’t do grading anymore,” then justifying the dereliction of duty with “My students are OK with it.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Hammer97801
Hammer97801

Ethan Wolston,

You certainly have a right to your opinion piece, as do I who join the majority of East Oregonians who SUPPORT Sen. Findley (and other conservative legislators) work to uphold OR District 30 constituents’ best interest with courage. We oppose many radical bills the majority party has sadly prioritized over more important, bi-partisan legislation.

We, the law-abiding Oregonians are tired of overreaching laws to remove our fundamental liberties. E.g. our 2A constitutional rights, and those that infringe on parental rights. Since liberals whined and implored God from our schools and community government, civic discourse and social issues have dramatically worsened in the past 30years. We are in shambles because government can never legislate what only God can do in our personal and professional lives.

Any bill that usurps parents’ role in raising their children as HB 2002 does, should be universally opposed. Where does government get authority to manipulate minors (without legal and emotional capacity) to undergo sex changes without parental consent. Tell me Ethan, where in human history has that been some overlooked social failure and solution? Apparently, you believe our Creator that made everything to perfection mess up Jane or John Does orientation. 67million children have been killed by abortion, is rape that common or have we dehumanized life and less compassionate for others? If we want to have respect and compassion for others then the government needs limits on breaking up families as this leads to more social inequities, burdens, government spending. Governor Newson and his homeless housing is prime example how government solutions make problems worse.

There were an unprecedented number of bills introduced this session, many by Sen. Findley that help rural Oregonians. Sen. Findley holds significant responsibility on key committees which East Oregon derives benefit. I can attest firsthand to his leadership and hard work on legislation in a very bi-partisan manner- THIS SESSION. I was at the Capital twice this session and remotely joined three other hearings. Simply put, your school analogy is flawed.

If you demand an end to the impasse, consider driving to Salem and convince Rob Waggoner and his Democrat majority to pull their garbage bills, so budget and bi-partisan bills that Oregon District 20 actually wants and needs is done.

Dan

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.