We need to embrace all humanity in our hearts
A few days past I heard a couple of news items on PBS relating to the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality.
The first on PBS radio was an interview with two academic investigators who were wondering how the current common structure and prevalent attitudes in today’s police organizations came to be. Their findings were very revealing. Prior to the early 1600s there were no organized police departments/groups. Then with the beginnings of black slavery in the U.S. the slave owners needed a way to capture and return their runaway slaves. They formed ”slave police” groups to track down the escapees, punish them and return them to their “rightful owners.” The local authorities being generally led by the slave owners approved of this practice and authorized the “police” to deputize any white male necessary to help them in this catch, punish and return effort. This established escaping from slavery a crime in the minds of general populace and introduced racism as a cultural norm in American society in the very beginnings of this country.
The second news item was the PBS TV broadcast of the George Floyd eulogy given by the Rev. Al Sharpton. His address very clearly showed where the racism and brutality practiced by many police officers originated. The innate “escaped black slaves are criminals” mentality of the police officers, their leaders and the “deputized” majority of the nation’s citizens is systemic in this country. This became quite clear when the Reverend called for this American society to “get your knee off our neck.” He stated very emphatically for 400 years you have had your knee on our neck, get it off.
As your article on the editorial page of the Herald’s June 6, 2020, issue illustrates, this black slave racism is so deep in our collective psyche it is extremely difficult to expose it to critical view. But that is what needs to happen if we are to ever get over this ugly, irrational, knee-jerk cultural norm. We each one need to look deeply into the experiences and influences in our lives and be honest with ourselves where these have influenced our perceptions of others’ human rights.
We have to quit enslaving blacks and other racial, ethnic and religious minorities in our minds. Only then will we embrace all humanity in our hearts.
Ramon Lara
Baker City
