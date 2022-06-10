I am against the misguided and costly effort by the city council and manager to bow to the complaints by a handful of new residents to establish quiet zones for all Union Pacific trains passing through our city for numerous reasons:
First is the lengthy process and cost associated with complying legally with such efforts which are detailed in an email that I requested from the Union Pacific’s Regional Office in Portland sent to me by Aaron Hunt.
According to a Union Pacific document dealing with quiet zones: “Union Pacific believes quiet zones compromise the safety of railroad employees, customers, and the general public. While the railroad does not endorse quiet zones, it does comply with provisions outlined in the federal law.”
The document also states: “In order to maintain high public safety standards, it is critical and beneficial to have the perspective gained from the railroad’s experience and expertise concerning quiet zones. Union Pacific representatives will participate in diagnostic meetings and provide the necessary railroad information for quiet zone projects on Union Pacific lines, as required in the Final Rule.”
The Union Pacific document also mentions the potential cost to taxpayers in jurisdictions that establish a quiet zone.
“Establishing quiet zones not only creates a public safety risk but also is a potential cost burden to taxpayers,” the Union Pacific document states. “Public authorities are responsible for the cost of preliminary engineering, construction, maintenance and replacement of active warning devices or their components, including wayside horn systems installed at crossings to meet quiet zone standards.
“Public authorities are required to execute a preliminary engineering agreement with Union Pacific to reimburse the railroad for all costs related to quiet zone meetings, diagnostics and notice reviews. If it is determined that railroad work is required, public authorities are required to enter into a separate construction and maintenance agreement to guarantee reimbursement to the railroad for all actual costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the railroad improvements.”
Second is the historic charm that Baker prides itself on. The chiming of the city clock, the ringing of church bells on Sundays, the blowing of the now defunct lumber mill horn at shift change and the sounding of warning horns by trains passing through Baker since 1884 are all the sounds that added to the history and ambiance of Baker.
Why a city council that wants to do away with ambulance service over a small annual deficit but incur the incredible cost of providing quiet zones is beyond my comprehension.
Harvey Haskell
Baker City
