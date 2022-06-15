The ongoing story of the Baker City ambulance and Baker City FireMed! Just a little question to be asked as to:
• What happens with the “Life Flight/Baker City FireMed Ground” program that many of the Baker City/Baker County private citizens have purchased annually for many, many years? Will this Fire Med Ground option carry over with the new possible ambulance provider? No mention of that! Doubtful!
• It is a personal choice to enroll in the longstanding LifeFlight program coverage option with an additional choice to add the Baker City FireMed coverage charge onto your annual renewal date for each private enrolled paid household. So does this coverage just cancel out along with the Baker City ambulance service?
• This morning (6-13-2022) via telephone contact, I learned that LifeFlight handles only the “annual renewal notification” for each enrolled residential household and processes the renewal membership cards and fee paperwork, including the Baker City FireMed choice selection. I was directed for any further questions regarding the current FireMed program coverage to contact: Baker City Council at 541-524-2033 and/or Baker County Commission at 541-523-8200.
• Mr. Guyer, whatever happened to your suggestion/idea that the County would not receive any private vendor proposal bids and “the city still would have the possibility of stepping back into” the ambulance service issue? So now, what is the timeframe for the city to discontinue the ambulance service before September 30? Since the city fiscal year will begin July 1, 2022, and that budget calls for the fire department reduction of 16.25 members to 10.5 members for the new fiscal year!
Final comment: Since living here upon retirement in 2004, I must say, I have NOT seen another example of City Council vs. County Commission mishandling of a critical issue more than the current disturbing issue!
Cheryl Gushman
Baker City
