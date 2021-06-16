Fly the America flag and show your pride
Why the American flag, what does it do and what does it stand for? It flies and waves with the wind as it has in all the battles we engaged in for over 250 years. Though unofficial, red is symbolic of the blood of those who have given their lives to defend and protect the great nation from all of her enemies, both foreign and domestic. White represents purity, innocence and hope. Blue is for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
But in our hearts (and our minds) our flag stands for many things, as evident in the Declaration of Independence where all men are created equal by God, with rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We also have the right of the people to alter or abolish any form of government that becomes destructive, and the right to bear arms. Bear arms for what? To protect family and country.
Did you hear that and did you understand that deep inside your soul and spirit? There are no other words that should be used to take away that right. I have no belief in either party. Although I have been a Republican all my life and I am 78 years old, I served and have seen a lot. These two parties get on nationwide TV and talk about what is wrong with the other party. The blame game, over and over and over again, and what is the result? Nothing but nothing. Nothing but gibberish and turkey gobble. Meanwhile, our borders are wide open and we are being lied to about it. Our country is being taken over by socialist laws. Back to high gas prices. High taxes. Food prices. Being told by government how to live. A total mindset. Why is this happening? Voting without any perception of what is evil and what is good. Fraudulent elections. Read Romans 1:23 through 32.
Let’s show this country and world that people in Baker City, Oregon, stand by troops and Constitution and flag and our creator, our father, God almighty. Forever. Please buy a flag. Fly it and all its blessings on the front of your house and let this nation hear from the people in Baker City that we stand as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. Enough is enough. Let our nation fly the flag on every house and show the world that the sleeping giant is awake and well. Fly the flag 24 hours a day and replace it as it gets worn.
God bless America and Baker City.
Gary W. Robinson
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.