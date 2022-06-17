As I sit looking out my window on this early morn, I am captivated by the sight of the luxurious, nay, rampant growth of every green thing known to man. Some welcome, others not at all. Our rainy season has settled in to encourage rainforest-like growth. The human eye has a sensitivity to green light. Perhaps a holdover from our ancient past as free range tenants of forests and grasslands. The color offers a sense of well being and calm. It is a good way to begin the day, turmoil forgotten.
Then my thoughts turn to our surrounding miles of grasslands and forests. Now we see verdant growth replacing images of the dry brown ruin left by the winter months. Yet our traditional weather patterns foretell summer droughts and all the tall greenery turning to flammable, dried fuel for potential wildfires. Other areas across the West have suffered fires of amazing ferocity, even early in the season. Homes and business districts burned out. Could this portend a similar fate for us?
Looking eastward, I can see a large, well-weathered wooden structure wrapped with vegetation on two walls, nearly to the eaves. Then I imagine the lush foliage dry, desiccated, no longer an eye-pleasing green, rather the tan color of prime tinder. Just like the bare wood walls. Is this why fires, once limited to fuel-filled forests, invade cities? Homes and businesses are more vulnerable when the in-town areas contain such structures as I see across the street from my window. How many others are dotted around our community? Could we be vulnerable? What about a neighbor’s stand of tall grasses? Have I any that need trimming down? How much is too much?
Should the drought cycle descend upon us, the outlying areas could be at risk. From there a wildfire combined with high winds could bring unwelcome visitors in the form of embers. I now look at overgrowth with a different perspective. Time to dress and get outside, to tour the property. Cut it back while it is still green.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
