On Friday June 10, a peaceful, all-ages group of LGTBQ+ folks and allies gathered for the 2nd-annual Baker Pride Walk. Colored balloons, rainbow flags, and “Love Wins” T-shirts were plentiful. We walked from Central Park to Geiser-Pollman Park with beaming faces and joyous laughter. It felt wonderful to feel the love of our community and hear cars honking in support.
Why didn’t more people know about this Baker City event and that it had happened before? All you have to do is read a June 14 Herald article to understand. The arrest of 31 Patriot Front members in riot gear near the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Pride festival occurred the day after our happy parade strolled along the Powder River pathway. Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group and the arrested members came from at least 11 states including Oregon. Groups and individuals who threaten violence to others promote hate and rob law-abiding citizens of their rights to assemble peacefully and without fear.
If you want to build community and stand against hate in Baker, there are many opportunities to become involved locally. To join us for the 3rd-annual Baker Pride Walk, watch for posters and event announcements next June or contact the event organizer, Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, or the event funder, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization.
Gretchen Stadler
Corvallis
Wouldn't it be prudent just to keep your sexuality private? Isn't that what most of us do?
