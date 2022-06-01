I decided sometime back not to write any further letters to the editor or anyone else, for that fact, because I came to the conclusion it won’t change a thing. However with the current city council and for whatever their reasoning wanting to discontinue the Fire Department handling the city ambulance, I’m at somewhat of a loss. As far as I’m concerned I see no reason to challenge the old saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”
We have lived in Baker City for 41 years and counting and challenge anyone to find a better small city to live in. We have had three occasions in that time to call the ambulance and have never seen better response, ability, and professional personnel. Many years ago I worked in the medical profession as a licensed Psychiatric Technician for the state of California. One particular case comes to mind when thinking of the ambulance situation. We had on the ward I was working on at the time the oldest living Down Syndrome patient know to exist at the time. He was 67 years old at the time and had seizures which were under control for years with medication. A new doctor was assigned to our ward and decided to change his seizure medicine, stating that he had been on it so long, it was time to put him on something new. Within two weeks the patient went into nonstop seizures and died within two days. Now to come back to our ambulance service, my advice to them is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” What in the world are they thinking of? Leave it alone, it’s the best any city could ask for. Does someone have to die in order to prove it?
Bill Ward
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.