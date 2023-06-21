Last week our mayor, Matt Diaz, posted on social media a reel picturing a gay pride flag morphing into a Nazi swastika with the words "When you join 4 pride flags you transform into ultra pride."

At best the choice to post that displays a lack of social awareness and common courtesy. I'm sure the post was threatening to some people and disgusting to most people. It can not be lightly dismissed as a joke.

whatsump
I write to share my profound dismay regarding the recent coverage in the Herald pertaining to the Council's response to Mayor Matt's statement. It is essential for me to convey my sentiments, as it reflects the collective disappointment felt by me and numerous residents of Baker City.

Having resided in Baker City for six years, I have consistently witnessed the Council's failure to meet not only my personal expectations but also those of countless other community members. This recurring pattern of unmet expectations deeply saddens me as a Baker City citizen.

As elected representatives entrusted with the task of governing our city, it is imperative that the Council prioritizes the fulfillment of the diverse needs and aspirations of our community. Each decision made should carefully consider the shared interests and concerns of Baker City's residents. WTF Mayor Matt!

I implore the Council to earnestly reflect upon these sentiments and recognize the significant impact your on-going actions have on the very fabric of our community. Matt Diaz should resign his City Council seat immediately.

It is my sincerest hope that future endeavors will demonstrate a renewed commitment to meeting the expectations and aspirations of Baker City's citizens.

Thank you for taking the time to consider my perspective.

