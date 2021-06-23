Governing failures at the state, city, federal levels
Are you liking your new “governors?”
Living in a democracy we are privileged to routinely elect those individuals who are tasked to govern us. Hmmm, governing. What does that entail? The primary responsibility of those who govern is to protect the safety and livability of its citizenry. How are they doing in Oregon, and nationally?
We have a governor who has unilaterally decided to continue her emergency powers, although no emergency presently exists. One who home cloisters, pays and protects her “non-essential public workers” while storekeepers, restaurateurs, elder care workers etc. (often without benefits) must face the “pandemic” daily. A governor who will not release her chokehold on her constituents, until she coerces enough citizens to get the vaccine. In doing so she continues her pattern of economic, social and spiritual destruction upon the work, finances, and dreams of many private businesses and entrepreneurs who make Oregon what it is.
Portlanders are governed by those who defund the police, and denigrate heroes and peacekeepers, while enabling roving gangs of “stimulus-funded” thugs and miscreants who refuse work, and nightly burn the dreams of others. In doing so, they have turned the city into a physical and economic wasteland, and a pariah for conference destinations. Homicide is up 800%, as street gangs compete for turf. A once beautiful city looks like a Third World landfill, but Ted’s going to “fix it.” Really ... are you holding your breath?
On the federal level ... hello? Why work when you get paid for sleeping? Close the borders to law abiders, open it to aliens. Debt? What’s that? Indoctrinate our children that they are oppressors or victims dependent on skin color, not character. Keep sleeping, Joe, your path of national destruction is now spontaneous.
I have defined governor. Webster defines a despot as: “A ruler with absolute power and authority and rules tyrannically, in a brutal or oppressive way.” Are we governed by benevolent leaders or by despots, (whether by ineptitude or intent?) Have you had enough? Answer that question at the ballot boxes, (if they still exist), in 2022.
Don Williams
Baker City
