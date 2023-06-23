I attended my first city council meeting on June 13 since moving home in 2020. Before the meeting was called to order, four of the councilors walked out and did not return. Did the four meet outside the chamber, constituting an illegal public meeting with a quorum? Don't know yet. After the Pledge, Ms. Calder continued the meeting knowing no decisions could be made without a quorum. The departing city manager objected, gathered up the AV equipment, shut it down and walked out with support staff joining him, rather than staying and performing their duties. So much for passing the city budget for next year since the public hearing required to pass the budget didn't happen. What's going to happen about the million-dollar shortfall budget before the new fiscal year begins on July 1? The meeting only lasted long enough for Anderson-Perry to present their scholarship award to a local student and for the citizens present to ask questions. It then adjourned. To the student who received the award, congratulations! You received an important lesson in civic irresponsibility as well as much-deserved recognition for your efforts.
The city charter is clear about when and how the mayor is chosen and the length of the term of office but it is silent regarding removal of the mayor. My opinion: The councilors who previously voted to remove Ms. Calder as mayor had no framework or precedent for their action and they can't figure a way out of what they've done. Kind of like shooting your gun and then drawing the bullseye around the bullet holes — good shooting, guys.
