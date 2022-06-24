Seems my letter to the editor of May 26 rattled a few cages. Good. There are many that need rattling. One writer points out the many mistakes in his so-called Christianity understanding without realizing these are man’s mistakes, not the belief in real Christianity (the belief in God). A writer states God is not in the Constitution. You are right, but if you will study both the Constitution and the Ten Commandments you will find that most of our “morality” laws came from God’s laws (read Exodus 20). Nothing in the writer’s letter changes the fact that this country is based on Christianity (God’s laws, not mine, not yours).
Why can’t anyone see that we have come from a country that was so blessed to one with so many ungodly ways? I ask a simple question: What has happened to this country since God was taken out of the schools? No praying, no pledge to the United States flag. Want to know what has happened since Christian principles were removed from public life starting in 1962? In 1962 the Supreme Court of the United States prohibited the saying of this simple, nondenominational prayer in any public school — “Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence upon thee, and we beg thy blessing on us, our parents, our teachers and our country.” In 1962 the Supreme Court banned Bible teaching in public schools. In 1980 the Supreme Court ordered public schools to remove all of the Ten Commandments from student view. Just this much, what did we expect would happen? SAT scores down 10%. Child abuse up 2,300%. Teen suicide up 450%. Illegal drugs up 6,000%. Criminal arrests of teens 150%. Divorce up 350%. Births to unmarried girls up 500%. Murder off the chart. People with no regard for life or others. Is this what we want coming from a country that’s been blessed by God? Christianity and its way is still the way to save this country. You have a better way, let me know!
Richard Fox
Baker City
