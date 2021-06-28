City manager shouldn’t have endorsed Juneteenth event
It was with interest that I opened the email copy of the latest Baker City Newsletter sent out by our young city manager. Over the years I had grown used to receiving that weekly update and its connection with the business of our city’s operation. I believe every resident should sign up to receive the newsletter as it affords an overview and understanding of operational activities by our employees.
The latest issue, sent out June 17, contained one prominently placed item which generated a mixed response — and not a favorable one. Manager Cannon has fired a shot across our bows, creating deep concern for his perspective on life in the rural West. He proudly announced (complete with typo) that City operations would be closed the 18th in observance of “Juneteenth,” a fabricated holiday passed by our demented federal government. I will not at this time go into the fallacy of the concept. I will say I strenuously object to the reported “Black National Anthem” and the display of the “Pan-African Flag.”
As all Americans know, the pledge of allegiance contains these words, “... One Nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.” Reflect on this — “One Nation.” There is no acknowledged subset, just as there is no other flag representing this, the most remarkable nation of modern times and perhaps ever.
As far as the “Juneteenth” flag and attendant ceremony, that is about as significant in America as the French Bastille Day (which is to say not at all). I suggest the folderol surrounding the black event be accorded the respect it deserves, that being limited to private, personal expression. Let it be something similar to when I fly the “Rampant Lion” flag. That is my personal oddity, not requiring genuflecting or observance by the disinterested. Perhaps we can just smile and nod when the topic is raised, then go on about our business.
“Juneteenth” does not deserve observation as a national holiday, accorded as much or more ceremony than that allowed for the 4th of July.
It was suggested that City Manager Cannon jumped on this opportunity to give himself and the city employees an extra paid day off. He reacted to Biden’s signing with all the enthusiasm of a teenager being offered a free phone. It was as though he wanted to be the first one to shove this so-called “holiday” down our Eastern Oregon throats. I find myself choking on it.
How about the rest of the community? Do you find this easy to swallow?
Rick Rienks
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.