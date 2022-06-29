A response to a letter written by Mr. Fox on June 25.
You’re a Christian nationalist. You probably don’t see yourself that way but you are. You want what the Islamic Taliban wants. Yes you do. You want the rest of us to live under a religion you like. Where that religion becomes the law of the land.
You’re trying to tie the decline of this country to the restrictions placed on your religion of choice. Once again, this is simply not true. There are a lot of different world-wide events that have shaped us in recent decades. If Christianity was so perfect in the earlier days, why did people like me have to grow up with whites only signs everywhere?
No, what we have here is a swelling of evangelical Christian power in this country attempting yet another coup. There is no irony lost on the fact that you’re the same people that supported and voted for a fascist like Donald Trump. This is not about God. It’s about religion and politics mixing together. Something we were warned NOT to do.
It is the responsibility of citizens like myself to remind you where those limits are. You have the freedom to practice your religion of choice. But, you may not place yourself in a position of dominance simply because most people here are Christian. Keep your religion in your pants. It’s a private matter between you and what made you. It has no place in the halls of power.
And the Ten Commandments? They were lifted from ancient Egyptian texts that predate the Bible. Because religions are composed of the various religions that came before them. Judaism and Christianity are no different. I’m a researcher by nature. When I researched Jesus, there was nothing in the historical record. Nothing. And if Jesus wasn’t real, what are we to make of a religion that comes in his name and wants to assume power?...
Dan Collins
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
"A fascist like Donald Trump". You must have fell off your moped and hit your head. You must of meant China Joe Biden. The worst "installed" President ever to be in the White House. And by far the biggest crook! Did you hear the new released tape of him calling crack head son Hunter and telling him the should be fine, their China payoff was covered up? Pathetic, they should both be locked up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.