For someone who is as staunchly anti-union as I, it pains me to say this but firefighter’s union leader Casey Johnson seems to have the best understanding of the fire department and ambulance issues and should be given a lead position in negotiating with the County Commission. The City Council should authorize his negotiating position immediately, before it is too late. As part of the two-thirds of the county currently served by the city ambulance service, I can’t take my case directly to the City Council but ambulance service is vitally important to all of us affected. Is it too much to ask the Council to do the right thing?
For starters, city manager Jon Cannon should be spanked for his simplistic attitude of avoiding service, and associated cost, by simply suggesting it’s not the City’s concern. A juvenile attitude of “I don’t want to and you can’t make me!” is not appropriate for what should be adult discussion. A more mature approach would have been to identify the cost/funding problem, discuss it first with the Council, then go to the Commission and start working on a solution instead of just giving up as his first option.
Then, based on the last City Council report, the Council is following his lack of leadership by also giving up before they even start in voting to forego submittal of a proposal for ambulance service. Doesn’t it seem foolhardy to give up half your firefighting personnel, who double as EMTs, without trying to find a solution? Giving up without even trying is not in any definition of leadership! If City and County have to raise taxes, then do it. The police department is not a money maker either. Is Cannon going to suggest getting rid of it? Figure out the proportion cost between city and county area service and calculate the numbers. The right heads working together should be able to do the math. The County Commission is doing what it has to do. City Council needs to proceed with what they should do. Hand the ball off to Casey Johnson and let him run with it. At least with that approach there is hope the issue can be resolved.
Jim Carnahan
Baker County
