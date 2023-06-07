No, Sen. Finley, we do not ALL support the GOP boycott!

According to a story in the June 3 Baker City Herald, State Senator Lynn Findley says that almost all the constituents who have contacted him support his participation in the Oregon GOP senatorial walkout.

Bear1911
Sorry to burst your bubble, Priscilla. But I have yet to talk to anyone in eastern Oregon that is not behind the GOP's actions. I have talked to many people that said they would never have voted for the absence bill had they realized what it actually was. It was explained in the voter's pamphlet as a way to make politicians show up for work. Many did not realize the only intention of the bill was to assure Democrats got their way.

Measure 114 will never stand up to the Constitutional challenges ad is therefore illegal.

Maybe you have heard of the "Greater Idaho" movement? All of the counties that have voted for it in eastern Oregon should give you a good idea of how people on the eastside feel about anti-constitutional liberal democrat laws. We don't need liberal nanny state liberals from Multnomah County telling us in rural Oregon how to live. They have enough problems of their own in downtown Portland with the legalization of drugs and measure 110. Another huge liberal failure with people dying in the streets everyday from Fentanyl, Crack, Meth, and Heroin.

Thank Joe Biden and the Democrats for the huge failure at our now unsecured southern border for the ease at which those drugs are being brought into our country.

I apologize if you moved to eastern Oregon and thought you lived in a wonderful, drug hazed Portlandia on the eastside of the state. A little reality check: the majority of your neighbors hate what libs have turned this state into! Hence the "Greater Idaho" movement!!

