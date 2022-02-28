Editor’s Note: This is the letter the writer sent to President Joe Biden.
Dear Mr. Sock Puppet:
Well, you and your boss, Obama have really got us in a mess and now, one outcome has hit the Ukraine. What feckless move will you make next? We all know you for what you are. What is surprising is that so many in your administration go along with your criminal acts. In your first day in office you wiped out all of Pres. Trump’s good works. That was stupid. If you had left everything in place you could have taken credit for the continuing prosperity. Obama was right when he said, “Everything Joe does he gets wrong.” You should be ashamed.
Only the dull-witted will be surprised at this news. You can bet Hunter Biden won’t be called up if our young men are sent to battle. Worst, China is already planning to dance on Taiwan’s graves. Do we think South Korea will escape?
The day O’Biden took office America was stronger and more unified than any time since the end of WWII. It is official, we are a nation betrayed! Stand ready for events to come. Gas prices are up. Food shortages are in evidence. Crime is sweeping our cities.
Here, in Baker City, things are peaceful enough. Still, when I leave the house I carry the most potent handgun suitable to my attire. Usually something in .45 ACP. I don’t want to use it but I want to hit as hard as I can if it becomes necessary. I have been down this road in the past and made my peace with the realities of life as we find it, not as we wish it were.
If you carry, remember it is not for show or intimidation. Be circumspect. When it may be necessary to draw, keep it from view. The line between “Shoot, don’t shoot” is razor thin. Be neither agitated nor emotional. Be focused but avoid tunnel-vision. Shoot center of mass when forced to it by the actions (not words) of your assailant. Say only, “I shot to make him stop.” If you take the shot, once the event is over, holster your fire arm and/or totally comply when law enforcement arrives. Make no moves other than as directed. Remember, they will be wound pretty tight and likely have you in their sights. All they know is there was a shooting and YOU are vertical. Say nothing other than “I will comply” with your hands in plain view. DO NOT reach for your weapon!
A wounded police officer, a stabbing victim, was killed by a responding deputy because he had his gun in his hand. Life can be dangerous. Thinking ahead is always a worthwhile exercise. Sort of like defensive driving — “what do I do if this car approaching crosses the center line?” That sort of thinking saved me from harm many times over the years. You don’t get to be old by being thoughtless.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
