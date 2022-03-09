Commissioner Nichols recently proposed a change in the way the Baker County Commissioners are seated. As a candidate for Baker County Commissioner Position 2, I am concerned. I fear the other candidates and Baker County voters have not given enough thought to this and could need more information to consider this fully. As of today, this is not up for a vote and is not on the commissioner agenda. Nichols stated he would try to push for a vote on the November ballot.
As far as I have researched, Nichols wants the three commissioners to be equal in duties and pay apart from the Chair Position 3 having slightly increased duties and pay to match. In the proposal also is to have the chair position elected by the three commissioners, not chosen by the vote of Baker County citizens. In this your voice, your vote, would be taken away.
Nichols also stated as part of this new system the chair would possibly be rotated annually. I see this as a possible strain placed on the staff assisting each position as the change would happen each year instead of working for four years with the commissioners in a solid position. Along with increased stress, tighter deadlines and rushed initiatives this change could incur, could this also spur an increase in the cost of the commissioners? Why is Mr. Nichols pushing for this change during an election year and before two new commissioners are seated?
My concern is for the five candidates who are currently running for the two open positions. I find it unbelievable that a position can be changed during an election year and that ultimately, the position could be different once seated in January 2023 than the position that we filed for.
I am dedicated to the people of Baker County and my campaign for Position 2. I will not back down in fear of the unknown future of the position; instead I am more determined than ever to make sure your voice is heard.
Christina Witham
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.