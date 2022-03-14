Editor’s note: The writer’s late husband was a Ukrainian immigrant.
“To whom much is given, much is expected.” Luke: 12:48
We here in the United States have been richly blessed for centuries now; at least most of us have. Exceptions can be noted. As such, it is reasonable to conclude that we owe the world a lot. The freedoms that were nurtured and rooted here on our soil have taken seed across the globe and become the yardstick for successful democracies already established and some still struggling throughout the “civilized” world.
Our duty to promote and protect other like nations goes without saying. It is not for us to just take ours and ignore the rest. We must now pay it forward in every conceivable way. Ukraine is just such an example.
We have watched in horror over the last two weeks as brave Ukrainians stood tall and strong against the great bear of Russia. They have given the world a refresher course in what it means to truly be patriotic; to love one’s country; to rise to the challenge, to be brave, to live with honor, to take up arms against their invaders, and so far, they have proven to be a united force to contend with.
This country, America, as well as our NATO allies have proceeded with extreme caution with our as yet limited aid to this peaceful country of Ukraine for fear of Putin’s threats to spark WWIII, a nuclear war that no one would win. Putin will find a way to escalate no matter what the rest of the world does. You can believe that.
Ukraine has not only pleaded with western powers for more help and support against this Goliath, but have proven themselves over and over again to be worthy of NATO support by virtue of their shared ideals and steadfast resistance to Putin’s evils. How much more must they take before our country, the only democratic country on the planet capable of delivering the lifesaving support that will save Ukraine, say “enough is enough” and do what we must do to help them? Just last week, Biden announced another sanction; this time against all imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.
These sanctions are causing the Russian people some real pain and it will get worse over time. But sanctions alone are not enough. Zelenskyy has asked over and over and over again for planes and other air support so that they at least have an equal chance in the air. I, for one say, to hell with what Putin says, let’s go kick some a__! We cannot prevent a nuclear war by kow-towing to this monster! He has shown that already. Let’s get ’er done!
Whether or not we want to admit this, WWIII has already started. It started the first day that Russia shot a missile into Ukraine. Our total involvement in this savage attack is not a matter of “if,” it is a matter of “when.”
I remember the stories my parents and grandparents told of surviving WWII and even WWI right here in America. The food stamps; the gas rationing, the metal recycling; Rosie the riveter; the draft! I know they never wanted their children or grandchildren to ever have to go through what they went through. But you know what? Here we are. It’s coming just as sure as the sun will rise in the east. We will be in this up to our eyeballs.
It is my sincerest hope and prayer that we really don’t get into another world war, but the handwriting is on the wall. This is not a time to be burying our heads in the sand and pretend like it’s not our problem. As the strongest military force in the free world, we are obliged by that gift to pay it forward to the millions of refugees, the volunteer soldiers, those everyday decent folks fighting for their very homes and step up to the plate and go all-in to defend Ukraine in their hour of need. They are not just fighting for Ukraine, but are fighting for democracy everywhere. If they lose, we all lose. Most assuredly, Putin will not stop at Ukraine.
Cindy Birko
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.