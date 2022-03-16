This letter is in response to a recent editorial by the editor of the Herald which took to task those who believe that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia could possibly lead to World War III. I believe that a much closer look is required.
The onset of World War II occurred when Hitler occupied Austria. He used the pretext that Austria was historically a part of Germany and that its citizens were essentially German. The German occupation of Austria was, for the most part, peaceful. Nevertheless, World War II flowed from this initial move of Hitler.
As far as I can determine, Putin moved against Ukraine claiming that Ukraine was historically Russian. It seems that Putin believed that absorbing Ukraine into Russia would be relatively peaceful. He miscalculated. He miscalculated the ferociousness of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland and he miscalculated the strong reaction of the free world. Yet he persists in his destructive invasion of Ukraine. He is now asking for aid from China! So, what is the ultimate goal of Putin?
I have concluded that Vladimir Putin’s frustration in Ukraine will continue to grow. That coupled with Putin’s unquenchable thirst for power could well lead him to use increasingly desperate measures which might include a nuclear strike. Should this happen World War III could well be triggered. CIA Director William Burns expressed just such a concern in recent congressional testimony!
Sig Siefkes
Baker City
