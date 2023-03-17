I am a resident living on upper Pine Creek Lane in the eastern foothills of the Elkhorn mountain range. I do a daily walk up into the canyon of Pine Creek to exercise my dog and myself, and to enjoy the scenic wonders of this valley.
Last year a private landowner tried to block access to the whole of the Pine Creek drainage clear to the very headwall of the creek. Luckily, with public displays of anger, the Baker County commissioners had the road declared public access to at least, for now, up to the Baisley-Elkhorn Mine road junction. Beyond this point is a mile of private land that stops any access to the very head of Pine Creek, which is on public lands managed by the BLM and Forest Service. At the very head of this valley is a most pristine basin not many people are aware of, a beautiful valley of lush green grasses, shrubs, tall trees, a reservoir established back in the late 1800s, and a surrounding mountainscape of vertical cliffs of Elkhorn Peak, Elkhorn Ridge and Rock Creek Butte. This is home to summering elk herds, deer and mountain goats. Open meadows surround the whole area to the north. In wintertime of past years, snowmobilers carried skis on their machines to ski this basin of wonderful powder snows. Not now, except for a few privileged friends of the landowner, David McCarty, helicopter logger and, in my opinion, land destroyer.
If this road is allowed to be gated and locked away from the public, it will be a sorry day for this Elkhorn Range and any public ownership to visit. If Mr. McCarty bought out properties of all the landowners in the upper Pine Creek to establish a whole basin of private property in this creek drainage to have as his own, this public land would not be accessible to anyone but McCarty and his friends. Possibly he could build a cabin up along the reservoir and do whatever he pleases behind closed gates, and the government and public would never know.
So, I am asking the public to make the county, the BLM and the Forest Service aware of the beauty of upper Pine Creek and the basin in which is one of the most beautiful areas in the whole state of Oregon. Not many people are aware of it because of the rough road and inaccessibility of the area. This makes a wonderful hiking road, of which I have done many times, summer and winter.
Phillip Reindl
Baker Valley
