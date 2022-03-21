Editor’s note: This is the letter the writer sent to Baker County commissioners.
I implore you to think heavily about this radical, conspiracy embracing, fringe group of extremists that wish you to consider anything! They propose a horrendous idea, please don’t turn our beautiful county in to the laughingstock of the state. Baker County needs no toothless resolutions or illegal, meaningless designations, especially when being proposed by the same type of radical disgruntled American citizens that believe all the rhetoric and outright falsehoods tirelessly spewed by Trump and his adoring minions. These are people that condone the outrageous violence, insurrection and the murder of police officers on Jan. 6 as a necessary evil. Do your research and then tell me why you would have anything to do with these people? If anything I would move quickly to distance myself. Smart thing would be to cancel this misplaced discussion and move on to important and “legal” county business. It is not too late to save face with the other 90%+ of the citizens you should be representing. With the recent lifting of mandates every issue these “insurrectionists” have is now a moot point.
Thank you for your service and your valuable time.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
