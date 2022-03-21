Editor’s note: This is the letter the writer sent to Baker County commissioners.
I have been following the BCU’s attempts to turn Baker County into a Constitutional County, where the Constitutional issues would be decided by the county sheriff. Unless I am mistaken this task is assigned by the Constitution of the United States to the authority of the Supreme Court. I realize everyone has likes and dislikes of decisions made by the federal and state governments, and that is what the Supreme Court was organized to do, hear the arguments of both sides and render an opinion according to their interpretation of the Constitution and fairness to all parties. I would like to insert an explanation of the Supreme Court’s responsibilities I found. The Court and Constitutional Interpretation:
“The republic endures and this is the symbol of its faith.”
— Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes. Cornerstone address, Supreme Court Building
“Equal justice under law.”
These words, written above the main entrance to the Supreme Court building, express the ultimate responsibility of the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court is the highest tribunal in the nation for all cases and controversies arising under the Constitution or the laws of the United States. As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution.
Once again I reiterate the responsibility of interpretation of the Constitution of the United States lies with the Supreme Court, any one disagreeing with that has a constitutional right to argue that point in court.
You as county commissioners have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the decision on this resolution seems pretty clear to me.
Don Worley
Baker City
