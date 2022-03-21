In reading the article about BCU and the adoption of their resolution by the Baker County Commissioners, number of questions arise. Are there examples BCU can cite of city, county or state officials violating their oath of office? Specifically, any action taken that has not been granted by statutes of the state? The resolution states “the following abuses will not be allowed or tolerated within Baker County.” This suggests there are examples of abuses occurring that could and should be cited to support their resolution.
The notion that the state and federal constitutions are being circumvented by entities charged with enforcement of statutes enacted by legislative bodies and not being successfully challenged in our courts is laughable.
Baker County Commissioners need to demand from BCU examples of city, county, or state government abusing lawful authority. Likewise, examples of violations, without judicial redress, of constitutional guarantees to which we are all entitled should be provided as well.
A final question relating to this folly is this: Which constitutional scholar at the county level will be the arbiter deciding the constitutionality of any issue that arises? I’m guessing there is a pretty sound reason why the clause stating “Baker County Commissioners proudly join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association and that the undersigned commissioners do hereby denounce any acts or agencies that promote the aforementioned practices” was omitted from the resolution. That leaves the responsibility to one or more of the commissioners to decide whether an issue violates the Constitution. Along with that enviable distinction will also come the notoriety of being responsible for the costs associated with any (and there will be) lawsuits that result. One needs to look no further than Harney County and the temporary adoption of their second amendment sanctuary ordinance. Once they were confronted with the costs of defending their ordinance they repealed it faster than you can say “I don’t like facts.”
Here’s a helpful tip: Just because you don’t like something associated with governmental administration does not mean it is unconstitutional. More likely than not the issue you object to has been scrutinized many times over, and has passed muster by people who actually are educated and versed in the constitution and the law.
Members of BCU have said that this resolution “does make a statement” while acknowledging that it “has no teeth.” The county should think long and hard about the type of “statement” this fiasco makes about our community.
Bruce Nichols is absolutely correct. This whole issue is redundant and as a result unnecessary.
Randy Crutcher
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.