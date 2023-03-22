Longtime instructors are retiring from the Oregon Youth Hunter Education program faster than new volunteers are stepping up to replace them.
ODFW Hunter Ed Coordinator Jered Goodwin says a lack of volunteer instructors is the biggest problem facing the program today.
The instructor shortage translates to fewer Hunter Ed classes available to new hunters, and also results in a greater workload for the volunteers who provide this service to Oregon’s future hunters.
Goodwin is attacking the problem by manning an ODFW instructor recruiting table at sporting trade shows throughout the state, but the results of that effort rarely trickle down to rural counties that are too sparsely populated to attract trade shows.
About 3,500 kids complete Oregon Hunter Ed training each year, while another 1,000 or so hunt without their own tag in the Mentored Youth Hunter program. Goodwin is concerned that a significant percentage of older kids who choose the mentored approach year after year are doing so because they cannot find an open Hunter Ed class in their county.
Once a young hunter reaches the age of 16, they are no longer eligible for the mentored program, and if they cannot find a Hunter Ed class, they will not be able to hunt again until age 18. This 2-year eligibility gap may reduce the overall number of youth hunters, and increase the number of young adult hunters who never received ODFW Hunter Ed training.
Regardless of whether a youth completes Hunter Ed training in a classroom setting or online, each must also complete a Field Day session before receiving their Hunter Ed certification. Since field days must be conducted by certified Hunter Ed instructors, the instructor shortage translates to a lack of available field days as well.
In recent years, local Hunter Ed instructors have seen an increasing number of kids who have traveled hundreds of miles to attend a field day in Baker County because they couldn’t find an available slot anywhere else. Goodwin confirmed that this has become a statewide problem.
Registration for Oregon Hunter Ed classes and field days is conducted online on a first-come, first-served basis at myodfw.com. Class size is limited.
Even in counties that have an adequate number of instructors, field days fill up quickly with kids from underserved counties.
If the Oregon Hunter Ed program cannot find more volunteer instructors, Oregon youth will continue to suffer the fallout.
To become an instructor, apply online at www.dfw.state.or.us/education/hunter/hunter_ed_instructors.asp. Applicants must pass a background check and then complete a short training program, either with their local instructors or at periodic regional training events. The next regional training event in Eastern Oregon will be in La Grande April 22-23.
David Spaugh
Powder River Sportsmen’s Club
Baker City
