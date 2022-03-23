I have witnessed Gary Dielman acting out at County Commissioner meetings in ways that I would think an 82-year-old man would not. I would expect wisdom and fortitude from a man his age, but that is not what I have seen.
In December, Mr. Dielman was escorted out of the County Commission Chambers by Sheriff Ash as he would not stop talking in his outside voice and out of turn. I am a huge proponent of free speech but that was beyond the definition.
What I find funny about that is that Mr. Dielman, in one of the many, many emails sent to Baker County United, asks if Baker County United will “storm the Courthouse” while indeed, he is the only one who has acted out in aggression.
Why would he think that Baker County United would do that? The Commissioners have had them on the agenda twice and called a special meeting outside of the courthouse chambers. There is no need for such silliness.
During the meeting on March 16, 2022, Mr. Dielman was the only one who testified against Baker County United’s proposed resolution, yet he stated that Baker County United was a “little, tiny, small group (that) does not represent the people I know in this county,” yet his group was not there, nor did they speak up online. (Well, in his time speaking he was supposed to testify against the resolution, but instead he turned to the group of people behind him, poking his finger in their direction, verbally attacking the group. Chairman Harvey had to keep directing him to the front, reminding him that his time was given to testify against the resolution and not given to address the people in the room.)
I’d like to address and correct Mr. Dielman. Baker County United DOES represent YOU and YOUR group of people because Baker County United cares for all of the people of this county, and for their rights as citizens. All men are created equal.” Why do you hate your fellow human beings so much? You would not make eye contact with one single person in that room, except for the commissioners. You would not sit in any available chair with your fellow citizens, but rather you sat on the floor until Chairman Harvey brought you a chair. (You also had special seating provided to you at the Jan. 12 meeting at the Community Center. I found that odd.) You were specifically greeted by a few people and you ignored them, staring straight past them. Why do you show such disdain?
Mr. Dielman said that the elected officials are just that. ... elected. And the Democrats weigh the scales in both the Senate and House. Yes, that is a known fact. It is agreed that the power is in the vote.
The vote is coming and I think Mr. Dielman is scared because Baker County United is helping to educate voters, build courage against a government that is not working for the people and offering a platform for candidates to meet the public.
The County Commissioner meeting on March 16, 2022, is available on the Baker County Facebook page. I highly recommend those who weren’t there and didn’t watch it online to view it. It was a productive meeting and I am grateful to our Commissioners for the time given.
Debbie Henshaw
Baker City
Mr. Dielman is a perfect example of an extremist left wing liberal democrat...I would guess he was for the crazy extremist "Animal Welfare" bill that didn't make the ballot that would stop hunting and fishing, put cattlemen out of business, and make our meat unaffordable as if it already wasn't too high thanks to the Beef Packers and their monopoly. People like him are anything but an asset to our community.
